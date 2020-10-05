Horan Capital Management Acquires 616 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Horan Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,417 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 3.6% of Horan Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 37.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 20.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,541. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $2,695,578. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

