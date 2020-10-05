Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.83. 388,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 408,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The stock has a market cap of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

