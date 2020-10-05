HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $595.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.07. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 71.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeStreet by 402.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 1,868.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in HomeStreet by 14.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

