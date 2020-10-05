HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.32). HL Acquisitions posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HL Acquisitions.

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,025. HL Acquisitions has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HL Acquisitions (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.