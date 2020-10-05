Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.92

Hino Motors Ltd (OTCMKTS:HINOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.92 and last traded at $68.92, with a volume of 405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

HINOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hino Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

