Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Head to Head Survey

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

93.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 4.99 $136.92 million $3.33 10.61 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 10.60 $18.96 million N/A N/A

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 41.15% 13.93% 6.15% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.57% 11.20% 4.05%

Risk and Volatility

Highwoods Properties has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Highwoods Properties and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 0 2 10 0 2.83 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus target price of $44.44, suggesting a potential upside of 25.83%. Given Highwoods Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

