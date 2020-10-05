HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Up 16.2%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s stock price was up 16.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 4,282,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,790,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.