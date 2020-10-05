HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) rose 16.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 4,282,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,790,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

HPR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

The stock has a market cap of $53.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 942,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

