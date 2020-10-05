Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,878,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 68,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 134.60 and a beta of 1.45. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

