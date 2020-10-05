Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Trading 9.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 515,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 974% from the average session volume of 47,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Specifically, CEO Ross Dove acquired 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,837,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,773.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%.

Heritage Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.