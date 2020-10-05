Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) CEO Acquires $49,997.50 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove purchased 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,837,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,773.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Ross Dove purchased 7,225 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $23,264.50.

Shares of HGBL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.90. 515,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Heritage Global Inc has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

