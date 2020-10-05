Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 7.6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) shares shot up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.56. 2,347,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,207,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 3.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $199.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

