Head-To-Head Survey: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) vs. MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19% MAG Silver N/A -7.53% -7.29%

This table compares B2Gold and MAG Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.16 billion 5.92 $293.38 million $0.14 46.71 MAG Silver N/A N/A -$4.43 million ($0.05) -336.20

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than MAG Silver. MAG Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for B2Gold and MAG Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A MAG Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

MAG Silver has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Given MAG Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MAG Silver is more favorable than B2Gold.

Summary

B2Gold beats MAG Silver on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the 44% owned Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

