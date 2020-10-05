Head to Head Survey: Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) & Andover Mining (NASDAQ:AOVTF)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) and Andover Mining (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Capital and Andover Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital $1.53 billion 3.97 $793.00 million $1.89 7.59 Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Andover Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Capital and Andover Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital 0 0 9 0 3.00 Andover Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Capital currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Ares Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ares Capital is more favorable than Andover Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Capital and Andover Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital 2.95% 10.45% 4.92% Andover Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Ares Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ares Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ares Capital beats Andover Mining on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

Andover Mining Company Profile

Andover Mining Corp. is a precious and base metal exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on copper exploration at the SUN District and Smucker District, located in the Ambler Mineral Belt, Northwest, Alaska. Andover Mining was founded on February 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

