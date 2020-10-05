Head to Head Review: Tilray (TLRY) & Its Rivals

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tilray to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tilray and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.85 Tilray Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 2.20

Tilray’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tilray and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 135 359 404 14 2.33

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 164.05%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 112.49%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tilray competitors beat Tilray on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

