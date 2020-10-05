Head to Head Contrast: Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) and L3Harris (OTCMKTS:LHX)

Location Based Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBAS) and L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Location Based Technologies and L3Harris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Location Based Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A L3Harris 0 0 19 0 3.00

L3Harris has a consensus price target of $243.41, suggesting a potential upside of 40.64%. Given L3Harris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris is more favorable than Location Based Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Location Based Technologies and L3Harris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A L3Harris 7.21% 10.92% 6.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Location Based Technologies and L3Harris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Location Based Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A L3Harris $12.86 billion 2.91 $1.33 billion $10.08 17.17

L3Harris has higher revenue and earnings than Location Based Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Location Based Technologies has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of L3Harris shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Location Based Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of L3Harris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

L3Harris beats Location Based Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Location Based Technologies Company Profile

Location Based Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and sells commercial and consumer wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking solutions based on worldwide GSM network. It offers consumer products under the PocketFinder brand, including PocketFinder, PocketFinder luggage, PocketFinder Pet, and PocketFinder Vehicle that displays information to users regarding device location, longitude, latitude, altitude, heading or direction, speed, and 60 days of location history; and set alerts that will trigger an email, text, or push notification to notify them when their device exceeds a pre-determined parameter, such as speed, battery life, or entry/exit of a geo-zone. The company's PocketFinder Personal/Pet or luggage devices include small devices that are ideal for tracking or locating any mobile asset, person, pet, or valuable item; and PocketFinder Vehicle tracker is to be hardwired to any powered asset, such as vehicle, watercraft, or mobile generator to locate and track a mobile assets. It also provides commercial products under the LBT brand, including LBT-886 and LBT Vehicle Tracker. The company's LBT-886 comprises location device that enables a user to locate and track any person or mobile asset; and LBT Vehicle Tracker provides tracking features with capabilities, such as temperature, light and humidity monitoring, engine on/off monitoring, and starter interrupt engine capability or lone worker emergency alerts. It markets and sells its commercial products to small/midsize businesses, enterprise businesses, and governmental organizations that need to track vehicles, mobile equipment, portable assets, and workers through online retailers, as well as through its pocketfinder.com Website. The company is based in Irvine, California.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers vision-enhancing products; wireless communications systems; and Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides electronic warfare, avionics, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions for defense and classified customers; and mission-critical communication systems for civil and military aviation and other customers. Further, the company offers intelligence, space protection, geospatial, earth observation, exploration, positioning, navigation and timing, and environmental solutions using advanced sensors, antennas, and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for national security, defense, civil and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

