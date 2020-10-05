Head-To-Head Comparison: Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) vs. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (OTCMKTS:RBA)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spindle and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 4 4 0 2.33

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $48.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.21%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Spindle.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spindle and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.32 billion 4.95 $149.04 million $1.33 44.90

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Volatility & Risk

Spindle has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.89% 17.77% 6.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Spindle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

