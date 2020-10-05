Head-To-Head Comparison: NovaGold Resources (NG) vs. Its Competitors

NovaGold Resources (NYSE: NG) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NovaGold Resources to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NovaGold Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 728 2794 2585 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 19.37%. Given NovaGold Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$27.76 million -123.33 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.20

NovaGold Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -27.06% -14.50% NovaGold Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NovaGold Resources competitors beat NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

