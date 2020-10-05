Head to Head Comparison: NorthWestern (NWE) versus Its Rivals

NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NorthWestern to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NorthWestern and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 0 0 0 N/A NorthWestern Competitors 459 1933 1387 14 2.25

As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 8.36%. Given NorthWestern’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NorthWestern has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 12.74% 7.89% 2.72% NorthWestern Competitors 1.16% 9.98% 2.39%

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 63.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion $202.12 million 14.87 NorthWestern Competitors $8.96 billion $433.36 million 16.14

NorthWestern’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NorthWestern rivals beat NorthWestern on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

