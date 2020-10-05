Head-To-Head Analysis: Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) vs. RTI Surgical (OTCMKTS:RTIX)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and RTI Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64% RTI Surgical -70.56% N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTI Surgical has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of RTI Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of RTI Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and RTI Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 1,273.55 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A RTI Surgical $308.38 million 0.76 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -19.63

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RTI Surgical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and RTI Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A RTI Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00

RTI Surgical has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.24%. Given RTI Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RTI Surgical is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Summary

RTI Surgical beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, which include surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, general surgery, trauma and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

