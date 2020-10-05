HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Insider Sells $21,582,251.36 in Stock

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $21,582,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jana Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of HD Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $42.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,181 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $176,776,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,453,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,048,000 after buying an additional 580,491 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $136,454,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,065,000 after buying an additional 3,923,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

