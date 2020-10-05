HC Wainwright Raises CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $45.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CareDx by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

