HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

HAYS PLC/ADR stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.88. HAYS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

