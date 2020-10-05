Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.91.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $601.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 185.5% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,267,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 537.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 225,311 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 193,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

