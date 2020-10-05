Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Harsco by 217.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSC traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

