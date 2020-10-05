HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $1.098 dividend. This is a boost from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

