Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.33 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Hanger in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 48.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

