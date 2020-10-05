Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 552,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 687,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

About Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

