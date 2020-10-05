Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $247.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.18), with a volume of 960202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.10).

HFD has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $471.91 million and a PE ratio of 27.24.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

