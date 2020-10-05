Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, EVP Douglas Richard Bass acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares in the company, valued at $530,152.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Pallas Grieb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

