Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Director Sells C$483,278.25 in Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Director Chuck Keeling sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total value of C$483,278.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$612,821.75.

Shares of GC opened at C$24.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a 52 week low of C$18.05 and a 52 week high of C$45.80.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.