GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B.Riley Securit raised GP Strategies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded GP Strategies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GP Strategies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GP Strategies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

GPX stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,863. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $162.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

