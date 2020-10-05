Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,321,290.82 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,321,290.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,998,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,578 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,114,482.24.

On Thursday, August 20th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 17,592 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,763,949.84.

On Friday, August 14th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,470 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $1,311,304.50.

On Monday, August 17th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,049 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $1,270,972.60.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $2,033,988.84.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.03. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 246.38 and a beta of 0.96. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after buying an additional 326,183 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 670,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

