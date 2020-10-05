GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Up 8.7%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $52.97. 2,502,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,034,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

