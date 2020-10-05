Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires $27,660.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,129.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 25th, David Golub bought 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00.

On Monday, September 28th, David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, David Golub acquired 15,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00.

On Monday, September 21st, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 18th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Golub acquired 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $406,151.46.

On Thursday, September 3rd, David Golub acquired 7,206 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $94,758.90.

On Monday, August 31st, David Golub acquired 4,531 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $59,129.55.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Golub acquired 82,204 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,990.80.

GBDC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.66. 283,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

