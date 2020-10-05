Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGSOY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SGS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.57.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

