Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Investec lowered KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KINGFISHER PLC/SH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.