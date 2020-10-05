Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) PT Lowered to $6.25 at HC Wainwright

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Golden Star Resources from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $4.30 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

