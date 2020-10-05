Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gold Resource by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 373.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 398,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

