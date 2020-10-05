GNY (GNY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,110.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, GNY has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. GNY has a market capitalization of $824,490.23 and $33,110.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00089083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01512218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00164479 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

