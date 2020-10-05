Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

Global Invacom Group Ltd (LON:GINV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12), with a volume of 8313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.41.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Invacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Invacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.