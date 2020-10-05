Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBNXF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

