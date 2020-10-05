Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.09 ($104.81).

ETR GXI opened at €96.10 ($113.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.77. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a one year high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -95.53.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

