Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 3,363,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,648,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $617.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Geron by 1,483.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Geron by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Geron by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115,292 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Geron by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

