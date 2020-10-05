GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised GeoPark from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered GeoPark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of GPRK opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $441.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 37.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in GeoPark by 22.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

