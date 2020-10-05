GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GDS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.34 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.22.

GDS stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44. GDS has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.46 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

