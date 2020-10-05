Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 52-Week High at $10,600.00

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £106 ($138.51) and last traded at £105.20 ($137.46), with a volume of 74327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £103.30 ($134.98).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target (up previously from GBX 8,000 ($104.53)) on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Games Workshop Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,900 ($116.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 47.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,341.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,454.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.46%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider John Richard Alistair Brewis acquired 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,270 ($121.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,837.80 ($25,921.60).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.