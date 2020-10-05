G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFSZY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

GFSZY stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.29. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.