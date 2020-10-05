Future (LON:FUTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,065.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13), with a volume of 392151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,952 ($25.51).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTR. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,659 ($21.68) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,662.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,259.28.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

