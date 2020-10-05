Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s share price rose 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 393,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 210,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 199.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 748,202 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

